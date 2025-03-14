Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Down 12.9% – What’s Next?

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.78). 1,746,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,794% from the average session volume of 44,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.90).

Newmark Security Trading Down 12.9 %

The company has a market cap of £5.67 million, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Newmark Security (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Newmark Security had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.60%.

About Newmark Security plc

Newmark Security plc is a leading provider of electronic and physical security systems, which focus on personal security, the safety of assets and reduced operational cost. Operating through two established and wholly owned divisions, Grosvenor Technology (Electronic) and Safetell (Physical Security), the Group admitted to trading on AIM in 1997.

Grosvenor Technology provides security and attendance solutions via its Access Control and Workforce Management lines of business.

