NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO Sells $191,685.40 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 26,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $191,685.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,255.64. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 12th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 13,180 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $91,337.40.
  • On Monday, March 10th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 1,604 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $11,324.24.
  • On Monday, January 6th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $233,079.34.
  • On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $70,236.54.

NeueHealth Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEUE opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeueHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEUE. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in NeueHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeueHealth by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeueHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

