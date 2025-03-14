NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO Sells $191,685.40 in Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 26,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $191,685.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,255.64. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 12th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 13,180 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $91,337.40.
- On Monday, March 10th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 1,604 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $11,324.24.
- On Monday, January 6th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $233,079.34.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $70,236.54.
NeueHealth Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NEUE opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeueHealth
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
About NeueHealth
NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.
