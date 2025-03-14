Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 95.3% in February

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the February 13th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 103,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,541. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.