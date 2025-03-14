NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTGR

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.64. 369,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,219. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $682.46 million, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,763 shares in the company, valued at $13,526,806.32. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,726.70. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.