Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $917.20 and last traded at $914.38. Approximately 1,569,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,406,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $890.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $391.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $950.30 and a 200-day moving average of $846.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.