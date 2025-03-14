NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total value of $52,672.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,063.95. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $2,529,780.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. The trade was a 44.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,431 shares of company stock worth $7,309,224. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

NetApp Trading Down 1.6 %

NTAP opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

