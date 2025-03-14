Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 75,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGY opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $110.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

