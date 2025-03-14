Nervos Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.25 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $225.52 million and $15.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,802.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00107745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.38 or 0.00389585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.55 or 0.00244739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00021525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 46,851,004,797 coins and its circulating supply is 46,122,984,005 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

