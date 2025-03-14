Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKTR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.82 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%. Research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 46,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $47,464.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,667.10. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 33,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $30,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,702.80. This represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock worth $159,990. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 650,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Valence8 US LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 403.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 386,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 309,822 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

