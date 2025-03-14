Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33, Zacks reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.70% and a negative return on equity of 173.28%. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 million.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $150.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 46,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $47,464.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,667.10. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $48,048.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,289.76. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $159,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nektar Therapeutics

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.