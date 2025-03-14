NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) CEO Joseph P. Campanelli Purchases 2,000 Shares

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,250. This represents a 3.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NB Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.16. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NB Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in NB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

