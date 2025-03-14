NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,721,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,848,249 shares.The stock last traded at $11.57 and had previously closed at $11.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWG. Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3899 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

