National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,536,000.00 in Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,536,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,250,721 shares in the company, valued at $52,483,691.52. The trade was a 3.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blantyre Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Blantyre Capital Ltd purchased 103,685 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $537,088.30.

Shares of NCMI opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.19. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $8.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

