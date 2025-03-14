National Bankshares Cuts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$5.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOS. Cibc World Mkts upgraded AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$41,420.00. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $76,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.
