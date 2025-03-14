National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the February 13th total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 375,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS NABZY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.34. 222,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,957. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
