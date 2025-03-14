Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.46.

Shares of MUR opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In related news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. The trade was a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 266.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

