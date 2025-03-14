Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,460,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 50.47% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $153,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA EMHC opened at $24.16 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Profile
