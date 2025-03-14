Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 15,206 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.52% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYBB opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.41. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61.

About iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

