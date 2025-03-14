Multibit (MUBI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.23 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Multibit has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Multibit has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multibit token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,034.31 or 0.99608333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,418.79 or 0.98869946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.00544967 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,360,594.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

