Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.14. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is currently 54.08%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

