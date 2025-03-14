MovieBloc Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $40.05 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $40.05 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,034.31 or 0.99608333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,418.79 or 0.98869946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,308,887,214 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.