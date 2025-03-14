Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 834 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global Partners worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4,555.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,818,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,863,000 after buying an additional 5,693,750 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $6,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 9,171.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,431,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Price Performance

Global Partners stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.31%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLP

Global Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.