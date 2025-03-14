Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $30.74 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

