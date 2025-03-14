Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 69,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $92.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

