Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,923,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 755,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 633,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 582,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 64,467 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

