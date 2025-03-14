Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,894 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

