Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.08% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 219.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 1.06. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

