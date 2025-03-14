Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 630 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 149,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

