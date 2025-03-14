Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $522.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $574.81 and a 200-day moving average of $577.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $511.97 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

