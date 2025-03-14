Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 813 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

