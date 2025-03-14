Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 732 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Edison International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

