Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 7,002 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,865,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. WPP accounts for about 2.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 1.33% of WPP worth $136,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP Stock Down 0.7 %

WPP stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.20. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $57.37.

WPP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.9728 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPP. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

