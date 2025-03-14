Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 53,083 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,083 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.16% of Baidu worth $49,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

