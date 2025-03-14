Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 53,083 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,083 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.16% of Baidu worth $49,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
