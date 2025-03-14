Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 194,616 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $88,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 534.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Prologis by 145.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,693 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,858,000 after purchasing an additional 829,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 4.8 %

PLD stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $133.18. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

