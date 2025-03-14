Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $10.25 Million Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 356.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,752 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,438,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,620,000 after buying an additional 9,373,412 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 402.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after buying an additional 1,977,419 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 534,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 427,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 352,994 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 381,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 296,993 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

