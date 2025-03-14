Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 465,674 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Monaco Asset Management SAM decreased its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 465,674 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.80% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.32 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

