Monaco Asset Management SAM Makes New $526,000 Investment in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.34% of Ventyx Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 273.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 58,776 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,684.26. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Gujrathi purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

