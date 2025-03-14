Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Monaco Asset Management SAM reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,112 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after acquiring an additional 278,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

