Monaco Asset Management SAM Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 262,500 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.6% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 2.5 %

PYPL stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

