Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires Shares of 463,046 GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 463,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.78% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 120.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 274.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 510.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,870,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 370,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

GrowGeneration stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 26.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

