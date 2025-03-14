Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Maxim Group lowered Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

