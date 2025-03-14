Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $98.76

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $98.76 or 0.00116645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $72.09 million and approximately $3,793.41 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000757 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,602.85 or 0.99927378 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,649.24 or 0.98801045 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Mixin
Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,000 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Mixin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
