Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 350235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.70%.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.98.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.