Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Takes Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 86.76%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

