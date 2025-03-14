Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 983 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

