Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 344 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $207.29 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.76 and its 200-day moving average is $206.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

