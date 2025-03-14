Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 2,980 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,337 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.91 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.