Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 293 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $171,991,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,886,000 after acquiring an additional 501,833 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $148,594,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $129,546,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after acquiring an additional 404,076 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $241.56 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,245 shares of company stock valued at $32,534,498. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

