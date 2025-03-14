MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 33,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 80,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of -1.39.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

