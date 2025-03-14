MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $15.80. 189,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 170,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

